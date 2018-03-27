Nearly 100 tires dumped on site of proposed outlet mall

Someone is turning the site of an upscale mall into a dumping ground (WFSB)

Nearly 100 tires were found dumped behind a house in West Haven.

The site of a proposed upscale outlet mall along the water is still in the works, but while the city and neighbors wait to see some progress, someone is treating that area as a dumping ground.

The developers put up a fence around some of the land when they started taking down a few houses last year.

However, after becoming damaged following a winter storm, they took the fence down, and since then the dumping has been a problem.

The tires were found behind a house on Main Street.

The homes have been empty and boarded up for months, making way for The Haven, an upscale outlet mall that developers are planning for this site.

“I think a lot of people are just super lazy and they want to throw things there because that space is available to them right now,” said William Roman, of West Haven.

Roman is moving out because his house is being sold, but he wonders if there is another reason behind the dumping.

“People are making a passive aggressive statement against the whole haven project. I don’t think they necessarily want this to happen,” Roman said.

It’s not just the dumping. One landlord said he had to call the city after finding out someone was squatting in one of the nearby homes that had been boarded up.

“As far as I’m concerned, police have been doing a good job in the neighborhood and we are looking forward to the city and the haven taking action, getting everything going,” said Tony Lovallo, of West Haven.

The developers bought a number of properties, moving out homeowners, boarding up houses and already knocking some down.

Ater being slowed down by legal issues, the project is still a go. As for the blight? West Haven’s mayor says it is frustrating.

“I think it’s terrible, that they’re doing it to that neighborhood. The residents around there don’t deserve it and I know the developer has done his best to clean up. He’s been there many, many times. In fact, it was cleaned up last week and over the weekend this happened again,” said Mayor Nancy Rossi.

She stresses if anyone sees anything suspicious in the neighborhood and near the vacant homes, call the police. There is also an anonymous tip line.

