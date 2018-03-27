Free blood pressure screening held in April

Access Health CT wants you to know your numbers.

A free blood pressure screening will be held at the Westfield Meriden Mall on Thursday, April 12.

Health professionals will be on hand from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Don't miss this healthy community event sponsored by Access Health CT and 3 Cares.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.