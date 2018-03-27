Fans gather for UConn women's send-off ceremony ahead of Final Four

The UConn women have done it again.

After a big game in Albany on Monday night, the team is off to Columbus for the Final Four.

Students, family and fans gathered outside Gampel Pavilion on Tuesday afternoon to wish the ladies good luck.

UConn came out the only way they know how this afternoon, in full force as the women head off to Columbus for their eleventh straight Final Four.

For the UConn Women's Basketball team, this send-off is nothing new.

But for UConn freshman Chris Mastrangelo, today was an experience he's been looking forward to.

“You see all the videos of the celebrations when they’ve won it all, you see the pep rallies, so being able to be here for the send-off, it’s my first time, it’s pretty cool,” Mastrangelo said.

The women beat South Carolina Monday night 94 to 65 to advance to the Final Four.

This is a spot they've clinched in the tournament the last 11 years.

“Being a basketball fan and witnessing greatness it’s just crazy. You know it’s not going to last forever so just to be able to say you saw all this happen and you saw history. Coach Auriemma is one of the greatest coaches of all time. I mean he’s unbelievable,” Mastrangelo said.

Longtime fans like Leo and Kathy Duggan said it's exciting to come back year after year to wish the ladies good luck.

“We follow the girls. We’ve gone to some of the games before. We love them and they’re great role model,” said Kathy Duggan.

Tuesday’s send-off even brought out the team's youngest fans.

“They all seem like nice kids too. That’s the big thing too. It’s easy to root for them. They’re going to win. Hopefully they get to play Mississippi State, that’d be fun to watch,” said Leo Duggan.

Joe Zone will be following the team’s journey from Columbus starting Thursday.

