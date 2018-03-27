Several chances for rain between now and the end of the week!

TUESDAY RECAP…

We started the day with very cold temperatures across the state. Early morning lows were in the upper teens and 20s. The low was 18 degrees in Durham and Willington, and 19 degrees in Litchfield. The official low at Bradley International Airport was 20 degrees, which is just 4 degrees above the March 27th record of 16 degrees, set in 1960. Afternoon highs ranged from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. A veil of high clouds overspread the state today, greatly dimming the sun this afternoon.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The sky will be mostly cloudy this evening. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s. Overnight, spotty light rain will develop and there may be a few pockets of freezing rain in the normally colder locations. While a few icy spots are possible, this will not become a widespread problem for the state. Overnight lows will range from 30-35.

WEDNESDAY…

Spotty light rain will linger into the morning, but most of the day will be dry. In fact, an overcast sky in the morning will probably give way to brighter skies during the afternoon. We should see just enough sunshine to boost temperatures into the lower 50s.

Temperatures will fall back into the mid and upper 30s Wednesday night and the sky will likely become overcast again.

THURSDAY…

A very tricky forecast when it comes to predicting the temperature. A warm front will attempt to move northward through Connecticut. However, if it hangs up to our south and we maintain a solid overcast, temperatures could stay in the 40s for afternoon highs. If the front reaches Connecticut or if the sky brightens, temperatures will reach the 50s. For now, we are forecasting highs 50-55. The sky will be cloudy or mostly cloudy and scattered showers are possible, perhaps even some drizzle. However, most of the day will likely be rain free.

THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY…

Rain is more likely during this time period. That’s when low pressure will pass through New England with its associated warm front and cold front. A southerly wind will strengthen Thursday night and temperatures will drop no lower than the 40s. It now looks like the cold front will take longer to move across Connecticut on Friday. Therefore showers, some of which may be heavy, are expected to linger into the afternoon. The GFS is the slower model when it comes to the progress of the cold front. The European Model has the front moving through faster. A strong southerly breeze will turn northwesterly after the front passes through. Temperatures will likely reach 60-65 across much of the state, so at least it will be a mild day.

Colder air will lag behind the front, but it will reach Connecticut Friday night. Temperatures will fall back into the low and middle 30s by late Friday night. Any lingering showers will end Friday evening and the sky should become mainly clear by late Friday night.

THE EASTER WEEKEND…

Saturday should be a pretty nice day with partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s. A southwesterly breeze will strengthen during the afternoon. A few rain showers are possible Saturday night and Sunday morning as a storm passes through Northern New England while dragging a cold front across Southern New England. Lows Saturday night should be around 40 degrees. The rest of Easter Sunday looks good with the sky becoming partly sunny. A strong northwesterly breeze will usher in cooler air and therefore we are forecasting highs in the lower 50s.

High pressure will move into New England Sunday night. The combination of mainly clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to dip into the 20s in many outlying areas by dawn Monday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Nice weather is expected to carry over into Monday. Sunshine may mix with some clouds during the afternoon and it’ll be a seasonably cool day with highs 50-55. A warm front is expected to bring more clouds and a risk of showers Monday night and Tuesday. Highs Tuesday should be in the 50s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

