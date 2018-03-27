Some sun this PM, then another chance for rain but trending milder!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

The early morning rain showers (and pockets of freezing rain/drizzle) are done, over… expect only some partial clearing through the afternoon, temps warm to near seasonal levels (average high is 52). Tomorrow will be a primarily cloudy day, with just a slight chance for a passing shower. A better chance for rain comes Thursday night into Friday, this is also when milder air arrives – closing out the week, highs will likely eclipse the 60 degree mark.

For the weekend, our forecast is on track. Dry and comfortable Saturday, a chance for scattered showers early Sunday, then clearing. Temperatures trend cooler over the weekend.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

------------------------------------

THIS MORNING…

The sky is cloudy across the state at this hour. There's some spotty light rain in parts of the state this morning, so please be careful driving around. You might even encounter some icy spots in parts of NW CT. Temperatures for the most part are in the upper 30s and 40s. The current temperature is 32 degrees in Warren, 34 in Waterbury, 40 degrees in Norwich, and 38 degrees in Hartford.

TODAY…

Spotty light rain will linger thru the morning, but most of the day will be dry. In fact, an overcast sky this morning will probably give way to brighter skies during the afternoon. We should see just enough sunshine to boost temperatures into the lower 50s.

Temperatures will fall back into the mid and upper 30s Wednesday night as the sky becomes overcast again.

THURSDAY…

This is a very tricky forecast when it comes to predicting the temperature. A warm front will attempt to move northward through Connecticut. However, if it hangs up to our south and we maintain a solid overcast, temperatures could stay in the 40s for afternoon highs. If the front reaches Connecticut or if the sky brightens, temperatures will reach the 50s. For now, we are forecasting highs 50-55. The sky will be cloudy or mostly cloudy and scattered showers are possible, perhaps even some drizzle. However, most of the day will likely be rain free.

THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY…

Rain is more likely during this time period. That’s when low pressure will pass through New England with its associated warm front and cold front. A southerly wind will strengthen Thursday night and temperatures will drop no lower than the 40s. It now looks like the cold front will take longer to move across Connecticut on Friday. Therefore showers, some of which may be heavy, are expected to linger into the afternoon. A strong southerly breeze will turn northwesterly after the front passes through. Temperatures will likely reach 60-65 across much of the state, so at least it will be a mild day.

Colder air will lag behind the front, but it will reach Connecticut Friday night. Temperatures will fall back into the low and middle 30s by late Friday night. Any lingering showers will end Friday evening and the sky should become mainly clear by late Friday night.

THE EASTER WEEKEND…

Saturday should be a pretty nice day with partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s. A southwesterly breeze will strengthen during the afternoon. A few rain showers are possible Saturday night and Sunday morning as a storm passes through Northern New England while dragging a cold front across Southern New England. Lows Saturday night should be around 40 degrees. The rest of Easter Sunday looks good with the sky becoming partly sunny. A strong northwesterly breeze will usher in cooler; therefore we are forecasting highs in the lower 50s.

High pressure will move into New England Sunday night. The combination of mainly clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to dip into the 20s in many outlying areas by dawn Monday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Nice weather is expected to carry over into Monday. Sunshine may mix with some clouds during the afternoon and it’ll be a seasonably cool day with highs 50-55. A warm front is expected to bring more clouds and a risk of showers Monday night and Tuesday. Highs Tuesday should be in the 50s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”