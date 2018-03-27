Father, fugitive son arrested for drugs and guns in Wolcott

A father and son are in trouble after Wolcott police discovered containers packed with marijuana and a number of guns early Tuesday morning.

Wolcott Police were actually helping the US Marshals serve a warrant early this morning this morning at a house on Todd Road.

Police told Eyewitness News they found who they were looking for, but according to Wolcott’s Chief, once inside, they found a whole lot more.

“People think marijuana is not harmful, but whether its smoking or driving or doing things they shouldn’t be doing. As you can see, anyone who thinks it’s not harmful, you know, why do they have guns,” said Ed Stephens, Wolcott Police Chief.

Pot in plastic containers, guns, cash, and packaging materials, police said this is just some of the evidence hauled out of this house on Todd Road.

Evidence that landed 41-year-old Raymond Baker in handcuffs.

US Marshals were looking for Backer’s son, 21 year old Joseph Pierce, wanted on a weapons charge out of Greenville, North Carolina.

They located Pierce at his father’s house this morning, and then uncovered the drugs and the guns, which they say Baker claimed were his.

“One of the vehicles in the driveway we believe was used to go back and forth from North Carolina to get marijuana and as you can see we executed a search and seizure warrant and we came up with a lot of marijuana, a lot of money,” Stephens said.

Now Baker, whom police say is a convicted felon, is facing a number of charges.

“He also did have, you can see, an illegal clip there, so he’ll be arrested for possession of marijuana with internet to sell, for the weapons charges, operating a factory, there is a school up the street,” said Stephens.

Pierce was brought to court on a Fugitive from Justice charge this morning. It’s expected his father will face a judge on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.