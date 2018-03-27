Photos appear to show prison workers asleep on the job

An investigation is underway after photos show prison workers allegedly sleeping while on the job.

The photos were sent into the Channel 3 newsroom anonymously, which raised suspicion because electronic devices, including cameras and cell phones, aren’t allowed in any CT Department of Correction facilities.

The photos show some workers possibly sleeping while working at the Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown.

Not all in the photos are correction officers. Some were people who worked for the state, like an electrician.

Channel 3 forwarded five photos of prison workers asleep to the Department of Correction and were told sleeping is prohibited on duty at Garner and any other correctional facility in Connecticut.

Dept. of Correction Commissioner Scott Semple issued a statement that said “The behavior depicted in these photographs is simply intolerable. I am extremely disappointed – and quite frankly exasperated – that these individuals have betrayed the public’s trust and oath they took to protect the public. The Department of Correction is conducting a thorough investigation into this matter. Let me reiterate that the agency does not, nor will not, tolerate egregious instances of inattentiveness to duty such as these. Once the agency’s investigation is complete, I vow that those found culpable will be disciplined to the fullest extent possible. I assure you, this type of behavior is by no means indicative of the vast majority of the Department of Correction’s dedicated men and women who fulfill their duties in a professional and conscientious manner.”

The Connecticut state prison employees union President Mike Tuthill also responded to the photos saying "state correctional officers walk the toughest and most dangerous beat in Connecticut.” He added “these photographs, which are snapshots in time with absolutely no context, don't change that fact. Anybody who thinks otherwise should walk in our shoes."

This is the same facility where an inmate died over the weekend. The Dept. of Correction is adamant that the photos were not taken on the same day.

