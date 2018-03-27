Bicyclist struck by car in front of Yale-New Haven Hospital

Bicyclist struck by car in New Haven

A bicyclist was hit by a car in front of Yale-New Haven Hospital on Tuesday evening.

Police were on the scene of the crash on Howard Avenue.

Howard Avenue was closed at the intersection of York Street and Davenport Avenue.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene of the crash.

There is no word on the injuries of the bicyclist.

