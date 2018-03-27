Bicyclist hit by car, suffers life-threatening injuries

Farmington Police are investigating a bicyclist struck by a car on Tuesday evening.

Police said around 9:45 p.m., crews responded to Route 177 at the intersection of Morea Road for a bicyclist hit by a car.

The adult bicyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was brought to Saint Francis Hospital.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene, and was not injured.

Route 177 is closed at Route 6 and Morea Road. Motorists are urged to use New Britain Avenue and Coppermine Road as alternate routes.

Accident reconstruction is on the scene assisting with the investigation.

Police are still investigating this crash and no arrests have been made. Police are not release the identities of the driver or bicyclist at this time.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.