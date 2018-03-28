Stabbing and fire under investigation in Manchester - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Stabbing and fire under investigation in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -

A stabbing and fire is under investigation at a Manchester apartment complex. 

According to fire officials, the call came in around 3:15 a.m. reporting a fire at the Oakland Heights Apartments on Oakland Street.

Medics and police were already on scene of a stabbing at the same address, but it remains unclear if the incidents were related. 

Officials said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the stabbing. 

No one else was in the residence when police arrived.

