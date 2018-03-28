Dry day on tap despite light morning showers

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Rain moved into the state overnight and lingered through the Wednesday morning commute.

Parts of the state saw the spotty showers, which made the roads wet.

"You might even encounter some icy spots in parts of northwestern Connecticut," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Temperatures for the most part are in the upper 30s and 40s."

However, Haney said most of the day would be dry.

"In fact, an overcast sky in the morning will probably give way to brighter skies during the afternoon," Haney said. "We should see just enough sunshine to boost temperatures into the lower 50s."

Though temps will fall back into the 30s by Wednesday night.

The sky may also become overcast once again.

Thursday's temperatures are tricky to forecast, according to Haney.

A warm front will move north through the state.

"However, if it hangs up to our south and we maintain a solid overcast, temperatures could stay in the 40s for afternoon highs," Haney said. "If the front reaches Connecticut or if the sky brightens, temperatures will reach the 50s."

As of Wednesday morning's forecast, Haney had highs between 50 and 55 on Thursday.

The skies will be cloudy or mostly cloudy and some scattered showers are possible.

"However, most of the day will likely be rain free," Haney said.

