Parents to speak out over plan to close Middlefield school

Parents in Middlefield are upset over plans to close an elementary school in town.

Channel 3 learned that Regional School District No. 13's Board of Education voted on Monday to close John Lyman Elementary School.

Lyman is a Higher Order Thinking, or HOT, school. HOT schools rely on teaching concepts through arts in a democratic setting.

Parents said the board decided to skip a few steps that involved informing from the community, including a survey and an informational sheet, both of which laid out various options the board had been considering.

Parents, however, will get a chance to voice their opinions after the fact during a meeting on Wednesday night.

It's happening in the library of Coginchaug Regional High School at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.