Extra security at Waterford school after bullet found

An investigation is underway after photos show prison workers allegedly sleeping while on the job.More >
An investigation is underway after photos show prison workers allegedly sleeping while on the job.More >
Farmington Police are investigating a bicyclist struck by a car on Tuesday evening.More >
Farmington Police are investigating a bicyclist struck by a car on Tuesday evening.More >
Prepare to recall your school anatomy lessons, and then add this new organ to the list - the interstitium.More >
Prepare to recall your school anatomy lessons, and then add this new organ to the list - the interstitium.More >
A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.More >
A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.More >
Christina Aguilera is stunning -- and almost unrecognizable -- on the new cover of Paper magazine.More >
Christina Aguilera is stunning -- and almost unrecognizable -- on the new cover of Paper magazine.More >
A father and son are in trouble after Wolcott police discovered containers packed with marijuana and a number of guns early Tuesday morning.More >
A father and son are in trouble after Wolcott police discovered containers packed with marijuana and a number of guns early Tuesday morning.More >
Kicked, bitten, and thrown to the ground. Connecticut teachers say they've had enough. On Monday, some told lawmakers they're afraid to come to work and schools are doing very little to protect them.More >
Kicked, bitten, and thrown to the ground. Connecticut teachers say they've had enough. On Monday, some told lawmakers they're afraid to come to work and schools are doing very little to protect them.More >
A suspicious death in East Haddam is now being investigated as a homicide.More >
A suspicious death in East Haddam is now being investigated as a homicide.More >
A Chinese space station the size of a school bus is expected to fall to Earth, and two-thirds of the planet are in the potential impact zone.More >
A Chinese space station the size of a school bus is expected to fall to Earth, and two-thirds of the planet are in the potential impact zone.More >
A father died while rescuing his 3-year-old daughter from a vehicle that rolled into a pond on Indianapolis' north side.More >
A father died while rescuing his 3-year-old daughter from a vehicle that rolled into a pond on Indianapolis' north side.More >