Extra security at Waterford school after bullet found

Police in Waterford said they sent extra officers to a middle school in town after a bullet was found in a classroom on Tuesday.

The campus of the Clark Lane Middle School was locked down and students were ordered to "shelter in place" while the school was searched on Tuesday.

However, both police and the superintendent told Channel 3 that no one was in danger at any time.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation as of Wednesday morning.

