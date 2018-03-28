CT senator to hold gun control debate with New Haven students

Connecticut's junior senator announced that he planned a gun control debate with students in New Haven.

Sen. Chris Murphy said he'll host a forum on gun violence and school safety at Hillhouse High School.

Last week, Congress passed a spending bill, the FY18 Omnibus Appropriations Bill, with provisions for a plan proposed by Murphy.

The Fix NCIS Act calls for rewarding states that conduct more thorough background checks on potential gun owners.

Murphy said it represents a starting point for Congress to finally debate a more comprehensive set of bipartisan measures.

The forum at Hillhouse is scheduled for 9 a.m.

