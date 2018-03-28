Hartford road closed due to chemical leak to reopen this evening

Capitol Avenue is closed in Hartford because of a hazmat situation. (Hartford police)

Parts of busy Capitol Avenue remained closed on Wednesday evening following a chemical leak earlier in the day.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley said that the incident happened at 490 Capitol Ave. on Wednesday morning.

According to fire officials, a tank containing sulfuric acid ruptured and spilled inside the building of Capital District Energy Center Cogeneration Associates.

"The tank ruptured at a certain level where the possibility of 200 to 300 gallons of sulfuric acid may have escaped the tank and outside retaining walls spilling onto the floor," said Deputy Chief Alvaro Cucuta, Hartford Fire Department.

The building was evacuated around 7:30 a.m. and roads in the area were closed.

The business itself is running on autopilot.

Capitol Avenue will be closed between Putnam and Park Terrace for several hours. Foley urged drivers to avoid the area. He recommended using Park Street, Russ Street or Farmington Avenue.

Capitol Avenue is expected to reopen around 6 p.m. after being closed for 10 hours.

Police said the scene was contained indoors.

Firefighter said there is no cause for concern to public safety. There's no runoff and no drains that were affected.

The road being closed was inconvenient for people who live nearby.

"Yeah I had someone pick me up in the morning bring me to the office and now I have to do more, but that's why I'm back," said Fernando Betancourt from Hartford.

The owner of a restaurant across the street said it's been bad for business.

"A little nervous because we are not sure how long this will take and we’re actually hoping it’ll clear up by the end of the day," said Jamilia Crawford, owner, Fire & Spice Vegan Restaurant.

They called the situation "ongoing."

