Hazmat situation closes road in Hartford

A road in Hartford will be closed for a while because of a hazmat situation, according to police.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley said that the incident happened at 490 Capitol Ave. on Wednesday morning.

The building was evacuated.

Capitol Avenue is closed between Putnam and Park Terr.

Foley urged drivers to avoid the area.

He recommended using Park Street, Russ Street or Farmington Avenue.

Police said the scene was contained, but no other details were released.

