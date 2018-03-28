3.29.18 Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad with Grapes

Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad with Grapes
Recipe provided by: Blogger: A Dish of Daily Life (Demonstrated by Registered Dietitian Heidi Harkopf)
Ingredients:
2 cups grilled or rotisserie chicken, chopped
1/2 cup celery, chopped
1/2 cup grapes, quartered
1/2 cup baby spinach, julienned
1/4 cup sliced almonds
1/4 cup green onions, chopped
1 teaspoon fresh dill, chopped (or more, to taste)
3/4 cup Greek yogurt
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 tablespoon honey, preferably local
1 tablespoon water
Avocado slices (optional)
Instructions
1. Combine chicken, celery, grapes, spinach, almonds, green onions and fresh dill in a bowl.
2. Combine Greek yogurt, lemon and honey; add to chicken mixture.
3. Add water for more moisture.
4. Serve plain, on sandwich bread or crackers. Add avocado slices if you would like.
