3.29.18 Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad with Grapes

Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad with Grapes

Recipe provided by: Blogger: A Dish of Daily Life (Demonstrated by Registered Dietitian Heidi Harkopf)

Ingredients:

2 cups grilled or rotisserie chicken, chopped

1/2 cup celery, chopped

1/2 cup grapes, quartered

1/2 cup baby spinach, julienned

1/4 cup sliced almonds

1/4 cup green onions, chopped

1 teaspoon fresh dill, chopped (or more, to taste)

3/4 cup Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey, preferably local

1 tablespoon water

Avocado slices (optional)

Instructions

1. Combine chicken, celery, grapes, spinach, almonds, green onions and fresh dill in a bowl.

2. Combine Greek yogurt, lemon and honey; add to chicken mixture.

3. Add water for more moisture.

4. Serve plain, on sandwich bread or crackers. Add avocado slices if you would like.

Recipe by Michelle Nahom A Dish of Daily Life