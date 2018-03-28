Teenage suspected car thief arrested in Hamden

A teenager accused of stealing a car was found to be driving the vehicle in Hamden and was accompanied by two other drivers.

The 17-year-old suspect, a New Haven resident who is not being identified due to his age, was charged with first-degree larceny.

Police said on Wednesday around 1:30 a.m., Cheshire police informed Hamden officers that a recently stolen vehicle was seen entering the city.

The three vehicles, including the stolen one, were spotted speeding down Shepard Avenue.

Police tried to stop the vehicles near Dixwell Avenue and Skiff Street; however, the drivers fled in different directions.

One of the vehicles was stopped on Goodrich Street. The driver, the 17-year-old suspect, then fled on foot.

Police caught him and learned that the vehicle he had been driving was stolen out of Wallingford.

In addition to larceny, the juvenile was charged with interfering with police, reckless driving, engaging an officer in a pursuit, failure to drive in proper lane, operating without a license and failure to obey a control signal.

The other two drivers were last seen traveling south on Dixwell and Whitney avenues.

