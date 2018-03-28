Coventry police seek help identifying attempted burglar

Police in Coventry hope the public can help identify this man who was spotted trying to burglarize a home on Flanders Road on Tuesday. (Coventry police)

A man caught on camera trying to burglarize a home in Coventry is being sought by police.

Police said the suspect was spotted by surveillance cameras on the property of a home on Flanders Road Tuesday around 1 p.m.

The cameras showed him walking to the front door and the back door of the home.

He also moved a sliding glass door in the back of the house.

The suspect then got into a vehicle and drove away.

Police described the man as being average height and weighing about 180 pounds. The vehicle was a newer model gray Mazda 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coventry police at 860-742-7331 or their anonymous tips line at 860-742-2400.

