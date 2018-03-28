Driver nearly slams stolen car into New Haven package store

A car nearly slammed into a package store in New Haven (WFSB)

Police in New Haven have taken two people into custody after the car they were in nearly crashed into a package store.

The car, which was stolen out of Orange, crashed on the side of the building around 11:30 a.m.

It happened at Walt’s Package Store on Columbus Avenue.

The car was being pursued by officers from West Haven when it crashed.

