Stolen car hits New Haven package store during police chase

A car nearly slammed into a package store in New Haven (WFSB)

Police in New Haven took two people into custody after the car they were in crashed into a package store on Wednesday.

The car, which was stolen out of West Haven, crashed on the side of the building around 11:30 a.m.

It happened at Walt’s Package Store on Columbus Avenue.

The stolen car was being pursued by officers from West Haven, when it crossed over into New Haven, tried to take a corner, and slammed into a fence, taking out a garbage can and the gas meter.

Ultimately the car hit the side of the package store.

Police said four individuals fled from the scene after the crash, but two were taken into custody.

“This car was originally stolen two weeks ago in Orange. Orange came and took the car to process it. We’re working in collaboration with Orange, East Haven, Hamden, West Haven, everybody to try and stem this problem," said New Haven Police Lt. Karl Jacobson.

He added that this is happening because people aren't locking their car doors.

“We’ve had hundreds of stolen cars over the last month," Jacobson said.

No injuries were reported.

