Man rushed to hospital after being shot in New Haven

A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot Wednesday morning in New Haven.

It happened on Henry Street, between Ashmun Street and Dixwell Avenue.

Police said the victim was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital.

Detectives are at the scene investigating.

