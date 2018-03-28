Man taken to hospital after being shot in the buttocks

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the buttocks in New Haven Wednesday (WFSB)

A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot Wednesday morning in New Haven.

The shooting happened on Henry Street, between Ashmun Street and Dixwell Avenue.

Police said the victim, identified as Niquelle Lamar Landelius, was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital.

Police said he was shot in the buttocks.

Detectives are at the scene investigating.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

