Democratic Senators ask for change in failed chief justice vote

The state Senate Republicans voted down Andrew McDonald's nomination for chief justice (WFSB)

State lawmakers are reacting to the vote rejecting Gov. Dannel Malloy's nominee for chief justice.

Every Republican state senator and one Democrat voted against Andrew McDonald.

McDonald would have become the country's first openly gay chief justice.

The governor and other Democrats are accusing Republicans of being homophobic.

However, GOP lawmakers say McDonald’s history as a potential advocate hurts his credibility.

"I am not saying justice McDonald is a bad guy but he certainly had opinions on what legislation should move forward or not move forward,” said Republican Senator John Kissel.

“It's a combination of unpopular governor, Republicans having power and the possibility of a large win for the LGBT community, that they could stop,” said Democratic Senator Beth Bye.

On Wednesday, Democratic lawmakers called for drastic change regarding the vote.

They want one or more Republican senators to change their "no" vote.

Malloy has five days to nominate another judge.

