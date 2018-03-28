3.28.18 Crepes Suzette

Crêpes Suzette

Recipe provided by Laura Grimmer and adapted from Jacques Pépin)

Orange Butter

Ingredients:

1 recipe crêpes (*see "Basic Crepes" recipe below)

6 T. (¾ stick) unsalted butter, softened

¼ c. sugar

1 T. grated orange rind

Juice of 1 orange (about ? c.)

Candied Orange Peel

Ingredients:

Zest of 1 orange, peeled in strips and cut into julienned strips

1 T. sugar plus more for coating

Instructions:

Place orange zest into a small saucepan or skillet, cover with water and bring to a boil. Strain the zest. Repeat two more times. When you return the zest to the pan for the fourth time, cover with water and add sugar. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to a rapid simmer and cook until the water has evaporated and the zest is nearly transparent and sticky.

Transfer sugared zest to a small bowl and toss with sugar until well coated. Let dry on parchment or waxed paper.

To Prepare:

1 T. unsalted butter, softened

3½ T. sugar

½ c. cognac or bourbon

¼ c. Grand Marnier or Cointreau

For the Orange Butter:

Put the butter, sugar and grated orange rind in a food processor and process until the mixture is a uniform orange color. With the machine running, add the orange juice slowly, so the butter absorbs it.

To Prepare:

Spread approximately 1 T. of the orange butter on each crêpe, and then fold each into quarters. Butter a large, ovenproof platter (about 10 inches by 17 inches) with the softened butter and sprinkle it with half of the sugar. Arrange the folded crêpes in the dish, overlapping slightly and leaving a space at the end of the platter where the sauce can accumulate. Preheat the broiler. Sprinkle the crêpes with the remaining sugar and place them under the broiler for 2-3 minutes, until the surface of the crêpes caramelizes. Pour the liquors on the hot crêpes and carefully ignite. Bring the platter to the table and incline it slightly so that the flaming juice accumulates at the bottom, and then spoon the flaming liquid over the crêpes. Serve when the flames subside, with some of the sauce and garnish with the candied orange peel.

Recipe for: Basic Crêpes

Ingredients:

¾ c. all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

½ c. milk

1 T. unsalted butter, melted, plus more butter for the pan

? t. salt

½ t. sugar

? c. cold water

2 T. canola oil

Instructions:

Combine flour, eggs, ¼ c. of the milk, the melted butter, salt and sugar in a bowl and mix well with a whisk. The mixture should be thick and smooth. Add the remaining milk, the cold water and the oil. Stir well. NOTE: You can also put all the ingredients into a blender and process until smooth.

Heat a steel or non-stick crêpe pan or non-stick skillet, and butter it lightly (only needed for the first crêpe). Pour about 3 T. of the batter into one side of the skillet and immediately tilt the skillet, shaking it at the same time, to make the batter run all over the bottom. Cook over medium-high heat for about 1 minute, until browned. Flip the crêpe and cook for another 30 seconds on the other side. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining batter, stacking the crêpes. You should have 12-15.

Crêpes can be made ahead and stacked, especially if they are to be stuffed or used as a wrapper. They can be reheated briefly in a pan or the microwave, if needed. They will keep for 2-3 days in the refrigerator if wrapped tightly with plastic wrap. They can also be frozen.