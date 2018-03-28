Bridgeport police officer involved in crash facing DUI charge

Stratford police arrested a Bridgeport police officer who was reportedly involved in a DUI crash that happened in December 2017.

Police arrested John Carrano on March 26 after he turned himself in.

According to police, the head-on crash happened on Broadbridge Avenue near Emerald Place on December 23.

Police said Carrano was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road.

The driver of the other car suffered injuries from the crash.

Carrano was charged with DUI and several other charges.

He was released on bond and scheduled to appear in court on April 4.

Carrano is a Bridgeport police officer who is currently on paid leave. An internal investigation is also ongoing.

