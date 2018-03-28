Head on crash in Stratford leads to DUI arrest

Stratford police arrested a man in connection to a DUI crash that happened in December 2017.

Police arrested John Carrano on March 26 after he turned himself in.

According to police, the accident happened on Broadbridge Avenue near Emerald Place on December 23.

The accident involved a head on collision, and it was determined that Carrano was driving on the wrong side of the road.

The driver of the other car suffered injuries from the crash.

Carrano was charged with DUI and several other charges.

He was released on bond and scheduled to appear in court on April 4.

