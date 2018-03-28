Battle continues over 'nuisance' geese at Southington condo complex

A condo association in Southington wants to euthanize a flock of geese (WFSB)

The battle continues to save a flock of 'nuisance' geese at a condo complex in Southington.

Residents are trying to stop Spring Lake Village’s condo association from taking lethal actions against geese that live there.

Canada geese may be pretty to look at, however, as one resident described in an email, what they leave behind can create a sanitation problem for communities with ponds.

That's one reason the board at the condo complex wants to euthanize the flock that calls a nearby pond home.

Animal advocates say that’s the worse way to deal with the issue.

“It's an inhumane way to manage this and it doesn't work,” said Annie Hornish, director of the Connecticut Humane Society.

The condo board intends to apply for a permit from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

If granted, the permit would allow them to round up the flock, but some residents are hoping to block the effort.

“It's a temporary fix and that's because if the real estate is good for Canada geese, another flock is going to simply move in,” Hornish said.

Canada geese are federally protected, which is why a permit is required, but it turns out, euthanization is not a popular route.

Last year there were no requests for round ups in Connecticut.

The year prior, DEEP received requests from two entities, a condo association in Monroe and the city of New Britain.

Both plans were approved, although New Britain ultimately opted not to go through with the round up.

The Humane Society recommends dealing with nuisance geese in other ways such as oiling eggs, removing them, or replacing them with fakes, which can be done now through may during their nesting season.

“The second phase is frightening geese humanely so they are compelled to leave the area and that's done with specially trained dogs, usually border collies,” Hornish said.

Another option is adding certain grass or plants to make the pond uncomfortable for geese.

The association told residents it intends to donate the meat to food banks, but that doesn’t comfort advocates.

“But giving them to a food bank is just a PR stunt to sanitize what is an act of animal cruelty,” Hornish said.

Residents have until April 6 to vote before the board seeks permission to round up the birds.

