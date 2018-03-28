Elderly couple found dead in Hamden home hadn't been 'seen in weeks'

Two elderly people were found dead inside a home in Hamden (WFSB)

Two elderly people were found dead in a home in Hamden after reportedly not being seen in weeks.

Hamden Police said they responded to a home on Blue Hills Avenue on Tuesday afternoon for a welfare check.

Officers received information that the couple who lives in the home “hadn’t been seen in weeks.”

Police responded and found the couple dead inside.

Hamden Police are investigating the deaths.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death through the autopsies.

Police have not released the identities of the couple.

