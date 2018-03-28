Law enforcement camp offered to local students

Some local high school students could get the chance to learn the ins and outs of the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

The Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy or, FLEYA, is being offered to students in Connecticut between 15 and 18 years old.

The overnight camp shares what law enforcement officials, on all different levels, accomplish on a day to day basis.

Eyewitness News talked to some students who say it wasn't intimidating and they learned so much they now want to pursue this as a career.

“Looking at fingerprints to case studies and we started from the beginning when they first looked at a station and carried on to prosecuting in court and the end result which was interesting to see the process,” said Kylee White-Ramirez, 2017 FLEYA attendee.

“Most people view law enforcement as cuffing criminals, throwing them in the back of the car but there is more of a community and community policing aspects and all the behind the scene stuff,” said Zach Briggs, a FLEYA student.

The program only accepts 15 girls and 15 boys so spots are limited.

There is a three-step process, including essay, phone and face to face interview.

This program is conducted by the New Haven Field Office of the FBI and Yale University Police Department.

“Everyone has different reason to be there and everyone has their own focus, it doesn't feel like there's a competition. It's fun. And we're learning about what we want to,” said Hanna Perry, a FLEYA student.

The deadline is April 6th but it could be extended.

You can sign up for the camp here.

