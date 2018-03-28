Bounce U to remain closed this weekend following fire

Bounce U was evacuated in Rocky Hill while firefighters extinguished a fire. (WFSB)

Following a fire on Tuesday, Bounce U in Rocky Hill said it will be closed through the weekend.

In a Facebook post, the Brook Street business said the closure is so crews can clean, sanitize and make repairs.

The company said the fire caused minimal damage on Tuesday morning. They expect to reopen sometime next week.

The building was occupied by staff and one customer at the time of the fire, but they were able to evacuate safely.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire.

