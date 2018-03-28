Serious crash closes part of Route 44 in Pomfret - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Serious crash closes part of Route 44 in Pomfret

POMFRET,CT (WFSB) -

A serious crash has closed part of Route 44 in Pomfret.

Connecticut State Police said Route 44 in the area of Paine Road is closed.

Two cars were involved in the crash.

A life-threatening injury was reported.

