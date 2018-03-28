More rain likely before the week is over!

WEDNESDAY RECAP…

Rain moved across the state early this morning and there was an icy mix in some locations. However, roads were just wet for the morning commute. It turned out to be a pretty nice day with a period of partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs ranged from the upper 40s at the coast to well up into the 50s over interior portions of the state.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The sky will be mostly cloudy, but our weather will remain dry. An area of rain will stay to the south of New England. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and lower 40s.

THURSDAY…

A warm front will advance northward toward Connecticut tomorrow. Therefore, we can expect a cloudy or mostly cloudy day. The morning should be dry, but showers will move across the state around midday and during the afternoon. Since we’ll be on the northern side of the warm front, the air over Connecticut will be cool. We can expect highs to range from 50-55.

The warm front will pass through the state tomorrow night and a strong southerly breeze will develop. That means tomorrow night will be mild with temperatures dropping no lower than the 40s! A few showers are possible as well.

FRIDAY…

A storm system will move across New England on Friday and it will drag a cold front across Connecticut. Showers are likely, some of which could produce moderate to heavy rain. A strong southerly breeze will turn northwesterly after the front passes through. Temperatures will likely reach the lower 60s across much of the state before the arrives, so at least most of the day will be mild. Showers should end by evening.

A strong northwesterly breeze will usher cooler air into the state Friday night and temperatures will fall back into the 30s to near 40 degrees by dawn Saturday. Clouds will give way to a mainly clear by late Saturday night.

THE EASTER WEEKEND…

Saturday will be a nice day with partly sunny skies and highs the mid to upper 50s. A southwesterly breeze will strengthen during the afternoon. A few rain showers are possible Saturday night and Sunday morning as a cold front moves across Southern New England. Rain showers could change to snow showers in the Northwest Hills. Lows Saturday night should be around 40 degrees. The rest of Easter Sunday looks good with the sky becoming partly sunny. A strong northwesterly breeze will usher in cooler air and therefore we are forecasting highs in the lower 50s.

High pressure will move into New England Sunday night. The combination of mainly clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to dip into the 20s in many outlying areas by dawn Monday. Some upper teens are possible in the normally colder locations.

NEXT WEEK…

With high pressure in control, Monday is looking good though a bit on the cool side. Sunshine will mix will some partial cloudiness are highs will be in the lower 50s.

It now looks like a storm system and a warm front will bring clouds and rain to the state on Tuesday. A cool northeasterly flow could limit highs to 50-55.

The storm will depart on Wednesday and the sky will be partly sunny. However, we’ll have to deal with a gusty northwest wind most of the day. Highs will be in the 50s, but temperatures may start to drop off during the afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

