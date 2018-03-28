Police investigate stabbing at North Stonington shopping plaza

Connecticut State Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at a shopping plaza in North Stonington.

Police said it happened in the area of the Chelsea Groton Bank around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time, police said.

There is no threat to the public.

