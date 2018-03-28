Person hit by car in East Windsor - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Person hit by car in East Windsor

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB) (WFSB)
EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -

Tolland County dispatchers said a person was hit by a car in East Windsor Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the 100 block of Bridge Street around 6:30 p.m.

It is unclear what the extent of any injuries are at this time.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.