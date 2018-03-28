Two people hit by car in New London

A 9-year-old Texas girl who vanished in October 2016 was found safe this week.More >
A 9-year-old Texas girl who vanished in October 2016 was found safe this week.More >
An investigation is underway after photos show prison workers allegedly sleeping while on the job.More >
An investigation is underway after photos show prison workers allegedly sleeping while on the job.More >
Prepare to recall your school anatomy lessons, and then add this new organ to the list - the interstitium.More >
Prepare to recall your school anatomy lessons, and then add this new organ to the list - the interstitium.More >
A company that failed to charge Connecticut customers state sales tax and forced them to pay it later will now collect sales tax.More >
A company that failed to charge Connecticut customers state sales tax and forced them to pay it later will now collect sales tax.More >
A stabbing and fire is under investigation at a Manchester apartment complex.More >
A stabbing and fire is under investigation at a Manchester apartment complex.More >
Farmington Police are investigating a bicyclist struck by a car on Tuesday evening.More >
Farmington Police are investigating a bicyclist struck by a car on Tuesday evening.More >
Kicked, bitten, and thrown to the ground. Connecticut teachers say they've had enough. On Monday, some told lawmakers they're afraid to come to work and schools are doing very little to protect them.More >
Kicked, bitten, and thrown to the ground. Connecticut teachers say they've had enough. On Monday, some told lawmakers they're afraid to come to work and schools are doing very little to protect them.More >
A deadly crash closed part of Route 44 in Pomfret on Wednesday afternoon.More >
A deadly crash closed part of Route 44 in Pomfret on Wednesday afternoon.More >
Busy Capitol Avenue has finally reopened after being shut down Wednesday for a chemical leak.More >
Busy Capitol Avenue has finally reopened after being shut down Wednesday for a chemical leak.More >
Two elderly people were found dead in a home in Hamden after reportedly not being seen in weeks.More >
Two elderly people were found dead in a home in Hamden after reportedly not being seen in weeks.More >