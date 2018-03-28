Exit 8 ramp on I-91 reopens after crash, police searching for car

State Police are searching for a car that fled the scene of a crash on Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven.

The two car crash happened on the Exit 8 off ramp. The ramp was closed for a short period of time, but has since reopened.

Police described the vehicle that fled the scene as a red car with front end damage.

There were minor injuries reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop I at 203-393-4200.

Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.