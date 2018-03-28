Exit 8 ramp on I-91 reopens after crash, police searching for ca - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Exit 8 ramp on I-91 reopens after crash, police searching for car

Posted: Updated:
I-91 Northbound Exit 8 in New Haven (CT DOT) I-91 Northbound Exit 8 in New Haven (CT DOT)
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -

State Police are searching for a car that fled the scene of a crash on Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven. 

The two car crash happened on the Exit 8 off ramp. The ramp was closed for a short period of time, but has since reopened. 

Police described the vehicle that fled the scene as a red car with front end damage. 

There were minor injuries reported. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop I at 203-393-4200. 

Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates on this story. 

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.