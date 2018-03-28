Newington denies application of doggie daycare business

The battle over a doggie daycare business came to an end on Wednesday.

A woman in Newington learned she must shut down her business.

Amy Berube has been fighting since the fall to keep her doggie daycare open.

On Wednesday, the town Planning and Zoning Commission told her she has to shut down.

Amy Berube didn’t stand alone at the meeting Wednesday night.

“All our animals are our children, aren't they. All these clients of hers want is the best environment for their furry children,” said Linda, a client of Amy’s

Berube's clients and supporters by her side as the Newington Planning and Zoning Commission denied her application to continue operating a doggie daycare out of her home on Indian Hill Road.

“I think it's unfortunate they didn't listen to the people,” Berube said.

Berube started the business six years ago as a stay-at-home mom, taking in no more than four dogs a day.

She didn't know she needed a home occupation permit. She applied last fall, with the hearings stretching on to tonight.

“I’m not surprised. They showed their hand right from the beginning and how they felt,” Berube said.

Four commissioners voted to deny Berube's application and proposed zoning amendment, which would have allowed home dog care in the town.

They expressed concerns about the impact on neighbors, and opening up residential areas to service businesses, calling her operation a kennel.

“It is the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard,” Berube said.

“I’m very disappointed,” Linda said.

Berube said the outcome is unfortunate because just one person complained.

“They let all of these people down. Not just me,” Berube said.

Berube's attorney said she has no choice but to close down the doggie day care.

The commissioner suggested amending the zoning laws to allow the business in a commercial zone but Berube said she has no interest in doing that in Newington.

