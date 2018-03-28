Man shot in face while sitting in car in New Haven

New Haven police are searching for a person who shot a man while he was sitting in his car.

Police said ShotSpotter alerted them to the 200 block of Dixwell Avenue on Wednesday around 9:45 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, 42-year-old Cleo Lyons of New Haven was found to have been shot in the face several times.

Lyons was conscious and alert when police arrived.

He told police he was shot while he was sitting in his car in front of 226 Dixwell Avenue. His car window was shattered.

Lyons was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for his non-life threatening wounds.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. Anyone who witnessed the crime is asked to cal New Haven Police.

