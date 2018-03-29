Teen arrested for threatening social media post with rifle

Brookfield Police arrested a 16-year-old high school student for threatening after a social media post depicting an AR-15 was discovered.

Police were called to Brookfield High School on Wednesday after three students made school administrators aware of a social media post, from the night before, that caused them concern.

The social media post depicted what police investigation determined to be an airsoft rifle modeled after an AR-15 style rifle with two airsoft magazines and 4 different sized rounds of ammunition.

School administration located and brought the student who made the post to the school office and notified police.

The student was removed from the school and subsequently arrested by police. Police also took possession of the gun and magazines as part of their investigation.

The teen was charged with first-degree threatening, a felony, and referred to juvenile court.

There was a text message on the post that was threatening in nature, relating to the school day on Wednesday. No weapons were found in the school.

Brookfield police, in an abundance of caution, will have additional security at Brookfield High School tomorrow.

