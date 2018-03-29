Police activity causing rail delays in Ansonia

A branch of Metro-North is looking at delays of about an hour because of police activity in Ansonia.

The police activity is affecting the Waterbury branch of the rail service.

Ansonia police have not released details about the nature of their activity.

Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene.

For more on the Metro-North service status, check its website here.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.