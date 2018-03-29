Parents, students fight potential closure of Middlefield elementary school

Parents and students spoke out on Wednesday about a plan to close John Lyman Elementary School in Middlefield. (WFSB)

Parents and students in Regional School District 13 opposed a Board of Education vote to close an elementary school in Middlefield.

John Lyman Elementary School is on the chopping block because of cuts in state aid, according to board members.

They held their vote on Monday.

The school community, however, says it won't go down without a fight.

Parents argued that since no public hearing was held, the vote isn't binding.

The hearing was ultimately held on Wednesday night at Coginchaug Regional High School in Durham.

There, parents told Channel 3 that the board skipped a few steps in the closure process, including conducting a survey and handing out an informational sheet that would have laid out potential options the board was considering.

Board chair Bob Moore acknowledged that it was an emotional choice. However, he said the district desperately needs to tighten the budget and there's been declining enrollment throughout the district.

Only 240 students attend Lyman.

Moore said closing the school would save Region 13 nearly $1 million a year.

The district also closed Korn Elementary School two years ago. It was the first school to close in the district.

Moore told Channel 3 that he expects the board to officially vote on the school's future at a meeting next week.

The plan would go into effect after two years.

