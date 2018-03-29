Plymouth reconsidering resource officer at Terryville High School

Plymouth officials are set to discuss bringing back a school resource officer to Terryville High School. (WFSB)

Plymouth police and parents will discuss Thursday night whether or not to add a school resource officer to Terryville High School.

It's part of an effort to strengthen security and make students and staff feel safer.

The school has had a SRO in the past.

Some parents and officials, however, are questioning if it's the right time to bring one back.

Plymouth Mayor David Merchant met with dozens of parents this week over improving school security.

A worry has grown in recent weeks following the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 17 students and staff at a high school in Parkland, FL on Feb. 14.

The town eliminated the SRO in 2016. Officials said the town eliminated a position, so the police department opted to take the SRO out of the school.

Merchant said he thinks now might be the right time to put an officer back in the schools. He said it would not cost the town any money. It would just have to reorganize the police department.

Police, however, said it's not that simple because of a union contract.

The department said it is planning to discuss the issue at 7 p.m. Thursday at Town Hall in Plymouth.

