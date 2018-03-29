South Windsor parents line up early to get kids into popular program

Parents lined up early Thursday morning to get their children a spot in South Windsor's 4th "R" Before and After School Program. (WFSB)

While South Windsor parents are at work, their elementary school age children can take part in a program right at their own school.

It's called the 4th "R" Before and After School Program.

Parents lined up early Thursday morning outside of the town's Parks and Recreation office to register their children for the 2018-2019 school year.

Registration actually begins at 8 a.m. and can be done in person and online.

The 4th "R" Before and After School Program includes a number of different activities, including homework and quiet time, arts and crafts, and wellness.

There are morning and afternoon sessions that run from August until June.

Forms can not be turned in early, hence the line on early Thursday morning. Registration is also only for town residents. Any registration forms that are faxed or mailed will be processed at the end of registration day and will be subject to any waitlists.

Non-town residents can register their children on April 6.

Information on the program can be found here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.