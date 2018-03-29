Naugatuck police arrest Polish American Club burglary suspect - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Naugatuck police arrest Polish American Club burglary suspect

Joseph Amaral is accused of burglarizing the Polish American Club in Naugatuck. (Naugatuck police) Joseph Amaral is accused of burglarizing the Polish American Club in Naugatuck. (Naugatuck police)
Police in Naugatuck arrested a teenage burglary suspect after an alarm was tripped at a club on Bridge Street.

Joseph Amaral, 18, was caught at the Polish American Club around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Amaral tripped a burglar alarm in the club's main hall.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect in a fenced-in portion of the club's property.

Police learned that he entered by breaking a window.

They said they found a bag containing burglary tools.

Amaral was charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglar's tools, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.

He was held on a $25,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Waterbury Superior Court Thursday at 9 a.m.

