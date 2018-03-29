Naugatuck police arrest Polish American Club burglary suspect

Joseph Amaral is accused of burglarizing the Polish American Club in Naugatuck. (Naugatuck police)

Police in Naugatuck arrested a teenage burglary suspect after an alarm was tripped at a club on Bridge Street.

Joseph Amaral, 18, was caught at the Polish American Club around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Amaral tripped a burglar alarm in the club's main hall.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect in a fenced-in portion of the club's property.

Police learned that he entered by breaking a window.

They said they found a bag containing burglary tools.

Amaral was charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglar's tools, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.

He was held on a $25,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Waterbury Superior Court Thursday at 9 a.m.

