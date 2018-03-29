Police: Shooting threat involved 3 Waterbury middle school students

A shooting threat involving middle school students in Waterbury has police investigating.

According to Bob Brenker, a spokesperson for Waterbury Public Schools, a student made a statement in the middle of a class at West Side Middle School on Tuesday.

The context was not revealed, but Brenker said three students were involved.

Police said nothing credible related to the threat was found.

Brenker said the students were given a "consequence" and will be separated in classes going forward.

He said one parent came in to see the school's principal so far this week. Another is expected on Thursday.

The identities of the students have not been released because of their age.

