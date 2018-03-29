Social media threat causes concern in Brookfield

Brookfield High School had an added police presence on Thursday following a social media threat, police said. (WFSB)

An online threat noticed by students in Brookfield led to the arrest of a teenage student.

As a result, Brookfield police said they had an added presence at the school on Thursday.

According to police, administrators at Brookfield High School promptly located the 16-year-old student who is suspected of making the post and notified them.

The post showed a photo of what police believe to be an airsoft rifle modeled after an AR-15 with two airsoft magazines and four different sized rounds of ammunition. The depicted items were seized by police.

Text on the post, according to police, was "threatening in nature" and related to the school day on Wednesday.

However, no weapons were found at the school.

The suspect's parents were notified and went to the school.

The student was removed and arrested, administrators said.

The student was charged with first-degree threatening, which is a class D felony. The suspect was referred to juvenile court.

