Man rescued from Gardner Lake in Salem

A man was rescued from Gardner Lake in Salem on Thursday morning after his boat capsized. (WFSB)

A man had to be rescued from a lake in Salem after his boat capsized.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it responded to Gardner Lake on Thursday morning.

It said the man's "racing scull-style" boat turned over in the water.

The man was removed from the lake.

He was transported to Backus Hospital in Norwich for hypothermia treatment.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.