Golfers tee off in New Britain as a sure sign of spring

The Stanley Golf Course in New Britain opened for the season on Thursday. (WFSB)

In a sign that spring has arrived, golfers hit the links in New Britain.

The winter wait is finally over at the Stanley Golf Course.

Opening day was Thursday.

The snow is gone and golfers told Channel 3 that the last few weeks of nor'easters are already a distant memory.

"Awful, awful. This is a welcome reprieve from all that lousy weather we’ve had," said Bob Zadrozny of New Britain.

Thursday morning, it was time to swing.

"I was out here at the driving range a couple times a week to get ready and yeah, very much anxious to get going," said Ed Raducha of Bristol.

Mayor Erin Stewart was the first to tee off on the city-owned course. She said she welcomes the warmer days and ready golfers.

"Stanley golf course has undergone some massive renovations in the last couple of years," Stewart said. "So we’re here and ready to open up for another exciting season."

"Just being out in the fresh air, [it's] good sport," Raducha said.

The course said tee times quickly filled up.

More courses are expected to open up this coming weekend.

