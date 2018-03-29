13-year-old with criminal history arrested for car theft in Hartford

A 13-year-old with a previous criminal and runaway history was arrested for stealing a car in Hartford.

Police said the juvenile was one of five underage people detained behind a home on Lisbon Street on March 13.

Police said they were tipped off by a phone call about a suspicious 2008 Acura MDX that was driving around with several young people inside.

They found it behind the multi-family home around 7:15 p.m.

They learned that the vehicle had been stolen with the keys the day before.

Police arrested the 13-year-old and released the others into their parents' custody.

The juvenile was charged with second-degree larceny and using a vehicle without the owner's permission.

He was later released to parental custody and had a court appearance scheduled.

Car thefts in Hartford have been a growing problem that even caught the attention of the city's mayor.

Earlier this month, police told Channel 3 that in response to the crimes, some of which involved deadly crashes, they increased traffic enforcement, requested that the Department of Transportation accelerate traffic grants and placed nearly two dozen traffic data boxes around the city to help them allocate resources.

